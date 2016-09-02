Bukom Banku In Court For Assaulting Hairdresser

Comical Ghanaian Boxer cum musician, Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, was on Friday September 2, brought before a Circuit Court for assaulting a hairdresser at Bukom in the Greater Accra Region, who reportedly refused him a kiss.

The boxer, whose career has taken a nosedive, damaged the victim's Nokia phone valued at GHc 40.

According to the police, Bukom Banku entered the shop of the complainant, Martha Nelson, and demanded a kiss from her. After her refusal to kiss him, the boxer allegedly slapped and punched the lady.

After the physical assault, he snatched her phone and crashed it on the ground. Bukom Banku subsequently said he would replace her phone with a Galaxy.

He is to reappear in court on Monday, September 5.

This is the latest allegation of assault brought against the controversial boxer who has had previous run-ins with the law but without any of them ending in a prison term.

In March 2016, he was arraigned and granted bail for allegedly assaulting three women after one of them rejected his request for sex.

Bukom Banku, in October 2015, also allegedly used a cutlass to assault one Michael Abbey; a resident of Akoto Lantey in Accra, but he again went scot-free.

Further back in January 2015, he was also arrested for allegedly inflicting physical harm on some persons after a disagreement at the 'Kpashimo' procession at Gbese in Accra.

