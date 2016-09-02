Braimah Kamoko: Bukom Banku in court for assaulting hair-dresser who refused to kiss him

Boxer Braimah Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku has been brought before a circuit court for an assault.

The 38-year-old boxer is reported to have assaulted a hair-dresser in Bukom.

According to a source who spoke to Pulse.com.gh, the Cruiseweight boxer assaulted Martha Nelson, a hair dresser, for refusing to kiss him in spite of the efforts he did to catch her attention.

Banku reportedly slapped the accused twice, punched her right ribs and damaged her mobile phone.

The incident reportedly happened on 11th August, 2016.

