Abednego Tetteh not ready to leave Bechem United

Bechem United striker Abednego Tetteh says he is not "ready" to depart insiting on staying put at the Club.

The 25-year old has appeared to pledge his immediate future to Bechem, a club he claims has played a key role in his development.

Tetteh has been one of the brightest prospects this season, excelling for the Bechem-based club and aiding them to the final of MTN FA Cup as well as off the relegation zone of the Ghana Premier league.

The prolific striker has scored 12 goals in the league and a couple in the FA Cup. He was on target as Bechem handily defeated WA rockets to set up the Cup final clash with Okwahu United.

His exploits in the local league has not gone unnoticed as Avram Grant has handed him a debut call-up to the Black Stars for the final Africa Cup of nations qualifier clash with Rwanda.

'I still have a contract with Bechem United and I am not ready to leave,' he spoke to Happy FM.

'I want to help the Club win the FA Cup and possibly help them in Africa next season.

'Bechem United made me and so I have to give back to them so I am not ready to leave the Club now.'

