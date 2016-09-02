GHALCA Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo verbally assaulted by Hearts fan over Kotoko popularity comments

Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association Mr. Kudjoe Fianoo has been verbally assaulted by an unknown fan of Hearts of Oak as well as receiving threatening text messages from some fans for saying that Asante Kotoko is theostrich successful club in Ghana as far as he knows.

Delivering a speech at the 81st anniversary of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, the GHALCA Chairman revealed that he only knew of the existence of Accra Hearts of Oak in 1969 when he moved from Keta to Tema.

He explained that while he was growing up in Keta in the Volta Region, the only team he knew of was Kumasi Asante Kotoko and none else.

This comment of the new GHALCA Boss has not gone down well with some Hearts fans who think Kudjoe Fianoo shouldn't have made that comment in his position as the leader of all league clubs in the country.

One of the fans of the Oak Family is believed to have confronted the GHALCA Boss physically and verbally attacked him at Odeneho Kwadwo after the Kotoko anniversary program while others sent him text messages to express their displeasure.

One of the text messages chanced upon by Ghanasoccernet.com which had no name of the texter read;

"Kojo Fiano, u are very stupid and useless man. Are u telling ghanaians that Kotoko was formed b4 Hearts ? Mind ur words. we av all got to know u are a typical Kotoko fan. We thought u are a man of sensibility but no,rather a nincompop. Boy,be very careful ! Phobia all the way. Phobia !."

The AshGold CEO assumed office as the GHALCA Boss less than a year and Hearts fans have started attacking his person which many believe is not healthy for our game.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter



