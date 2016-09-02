Black Stars: Ghana to wear new Puma jersey for Rwanda AFCON game

The Black Stars have unveiled the new Puma jerseys that they will be wearing for Saturday's AFCON clash against Rwanda.

Avram Grant's men will wear a fresh variation of the white kit which has been given a splash of colour as they face the Amavubi of Rwanda.

Sports marketing manager for Football National teams at Puma Simon Holthaus told Footballghana.com about the new kit: "A national team jersey should always represent the entire country, its heritage and pride."

"The Ghana flag contains the core values of the country and was the inspiration for this jersey. This is why the flag and especially the black star are the central elements of the New Jersey.

'You have the bold black star on the chest. On the back, the combination of the 'GHANA' writing in Red, the name in Yellow and the number in Green results in the Ghana flag.

He added that: "Our new Puma Ghana jersey is a masterpiece in design and something the country and puma can be proud of.

"It is another statement of the creativity, uniqueness and deep connection to Africa and especially Ghana of our brand.

The new jersey has an evoKNIT technology which is a knitted design for lightweight, form-fitting comfort as well as thermoregulation and performance enhancement properties

