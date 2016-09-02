Asante Kotoko striker Dauda Mohammed set to join Belgian giant Anderletch

The Ghanaian top-flight is set to lose yet another top talent at the end of the current campaign as Kotoko's Dauda Mohammed is closing in on a move to Belgian side Anderlecht.

Anderletch are said to be locked in advanced talks with Asante Kotoko for the services of the striker, who will relish playing in Europe.

Dauda, 19, has exhibited stupendous displays for the Porcupines this season, leading the goal scoring chart as far as kotoko is concerned with eight (8) goals.

His stupendous output has caught the eyes of the Royal club and they are keen to add Dauda to their fold which already has two Ghanaians - youngster Emmanuel Sowah Adjei and Frank Acheampong.

The prodigy received a late call-up to the Black Stars squad ahead of final AFCON qualifier against Rwanda.

