Sports News | 2 September 2016 14:25 CET

Aduana Stars striker Bright Adjei becomes first player to win back-to-back CNN Goal of the Week award

Aduana Stars striker Bright Adjei has for the second consecutive time won the CNN Goal of the Week. 

His becomes the first-ever player to win the award back-to-back.

The Local Black Stars beat the likes of Bayern Munich's Xabi Alonso, Teodorczyk [Anderlecht] and Elliot Durrell [Chester]

Adjei scored a stunning scissor kick in Aduana's 1-1 draw at WAFA in Sogakope during a Ghana Premier League match.

Bright strikes twice! Congratulations to Ghana's Bright Adjei, the first ever two-time CNN Goal of the Week winner. pic.twitter.com/L1I1W26N5j

— CNN Football (@CNNFC) September 2, 2016

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

