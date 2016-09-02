Salifu Is Mess Tennis Ball Boy Champ

Simon Salifu (left) receiving the giant trophy from the Sponsor Lt. Col. Frank Gyamerah Amoako.

A FINAL year student of the Prince of Peace International Junior High School (JHS) at Sokoban in Kumasi is the new ball boy/girls tennis champion.

Simon Salifu, who displayed moments of brilliance to entertain the huge crowd throughout the day, whipped Stephen Ampong 6-2 in the finals.

The annual tennis tournament was played at the 4 Garrison Officers Mess Tennis Club and it was sponsored by Lt. Col. Frank Gyamerah Amoako.

Interestingly, members of Mess Tennis Club acted as the ball boys on the day as 22 ball boys/girls battled for supremacy on the tennis court.

For his efforts, Salifu took home a giant trophy, an undisclosed amount of money and a brand new mobile phone, donated by Opana Phones.

The other participants in the one-day tournament, which was massively graced by tennis lovers, were also rewarded with consolation prizes.

Lt. Col. Frank Gyamerah expressed delight at the high level of tennis exhibited by the tennis boys/girls, urging them to continue training hard.

He also saluted the executives of Mess Tennis over the massive transformation that had taken place at the club, assuring to sponsor the event next year.

Samuel Ampadu-Kyei, President of Mess Tennis, commended the sponsor for his huge support to the club, which had transformed tennis in the city.

He passionately appealed to well-to-do personalities and corporate institutions to support the game of tennis in the country.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,Kumasi