Sports News | 2 September 2016 12:10 CET

AFCON 2017: Rwanda to arrive in Ghana on Friday for Black Stars game

The senior national team of Rwanda will land in Ghana on Friday ahead of their final Group H AFCON qualifier against the Black Stars .

The Amavubi's were originally scheduled to arrive in Ghana on Thursday. The team postponed their trip due to flight problems.

The East African side will be lodging at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel when they arrive  in Ghana. READ ALSO: Asamoah Gyan: "I am not done with football"

Rwanda named their final 18-man squad for the Saturday's clash against Ghana at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wedesday

The last time the Amavubi's played as guests to Ghana was October 13, 2002 at the Accra Sports Stadium, they were thrashed by four goals to two.

Jimmy Mulisa's side sit second in the Group tied on six points with Mauritius.

