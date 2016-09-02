Al Ahli new boy Asamoah Gyan won't celebrate when he scores against former club Al Ain

Even before he plays his first match for Al Ahli, new signing Asamoah Gyan says he will not jubilate when scores against his former club Al Ain in the UAE top-flight.

Gyan has returned to the Gulf on Wednesday and penned a loan move to Al Ahli from Chinese side Shanghai SIPG.

Many were expecting him to have re-joined Al Ain, a club he played for four seasons and won back to back league titles and goal king for three times in a row.

Gyan says he will continue to respect fans of Al Ain despite joining their perennial rivals.

"The fans are a little bit disappointed that I have joined Al Ahli, yes I understand them because of my relationship and the support they gave me when I was there," Gyan said.

"Because of that I have decided that if we meet and I score I will not jubilate."

