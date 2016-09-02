Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 2 September 2016 12:10 CET

Al Ahli new boy Asamoah Gyan won't celebrate when he scores against former club Al Ain

Even before he plays his first match for Al Ahli, new signing Asamoah Gyan says he will not jubilate when scores against his former club Al Ain in the UAE top-flight.

Gyan has returned to the Gulf on Wednesday and penned a loan move to Al Ahli from Chinese side Shanghai SIPG.

Many were expecting him to have re-joined Al Ain, a club he played for four seasons and won back to back league titles and goal king for three times in a row.

Gyan says he will continue to respect fans of Al Ain despite joining their perennial rivals.

"The fans are a little bit disappointed that I have joined Al Ahli, yes I understand them because of my relationship and the support they gave me when I was there," Gyan said.

"Because of that I have decided that if we meet and I score I will not jubilate."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

The standard for intelligence gathering is the need to share but not the need to know.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img