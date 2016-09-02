Black Stars to wear newly designed Puma jersey for Rwanda AFCON clash

The Black Stars will use a newly designed Puma jersey for Saturday's final 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The new shirt has an evoKNIT technology which is a knitted design for lightweight, form-fitting comfort as well as thermoregulation and performance enhancement properties.

It has a moisture and temperature regulation fabric which was given a trial back in May 2016 and has taken two years to manufacture.

"A national team jersey should always represent the entire country, its heritage and pride," Sports marketing manager for Football National teams at Puma Simon Holthaus told Footballghana.com.

"The Ghana flag contains the core values of the country and was the inspiration for this jersey. This is why the flag and especially the black star are the central elements of the New Jersey.

'You have the bold black star on the chest. On the back, the combination of the 'GHANA' writing in Red, the name in Yellow and the number in Green results in the Ghana flag."

He added that: "Our new Puma Ghana jersey is a masterpiece in design and something the country and puma can be proud of.

"It is another statement of the creativity, uniqueness and deep connection to Africa and especially Ghana of our brand."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com