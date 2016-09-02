Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has shown tremendous faith in Kwadwo Asamoah by naming him in his Champions League squad for the season.

The powerful Ghana international has been effective in his first two games for the OLD LADIES of Italian football and his early season form has been rewarded with a Champions League Football.

Asamoah is returning from a horrific injury which threatened to end his career. He has however demonstrated mental toughness and desire to continue playing by not only returning but by doing so with unparalleled swagger.

His inclusion is the Champions league is a sign of his return to both form and fitness.

Below is the Juve's Champions League squad:

1 Buffon

3 Chiellini

4 Benatia

5 Pjanic

6 Khedira

7 Cuadrado

8 Marchisio

9 Higuain

11 Hernanes

12 Alex Sandro

15 Barzagli

17 Mandzukic

18 Lemina

19 Bonucci

20 Pjaca

21 Dybala

22 Asamoah

23 Dani Alves

24 Rugani

25 Neto

27 Sturaro

32 Audero (List B)

33 Evra

