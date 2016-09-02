Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 2 September 2016 12:10 CET

Kwadwo Asamoah makes the cut in Juve’s champions League squad

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has shown tremendous faith in Kwadwo Asamoah by naming him in his Champions League squad for the season.

The powerful Ghana international has been effective in his first two games for the OLD LADIES of Italian football and his early season form has been rewarded with a Champions League Football.

Asamoah is returning from a horrific injury which threatened to end his career. He has however demonstrated mental toughness and desire to continue playing by not only returning but by doing so with unparalleled swagger.

His inclusion is the Champions league is a sign of his return to both form and fitness.

Below is the Juve's Champions League squad:
1 Buffon
3 Chiellini
4 Benatia
5 Pjanic
6 Khedira
7 Cuadrado
8 Marchisio
9 Higuain
11 Hernanes
12 Alex Sandro
15 Barzagli
17 Mandzukic
18 Lemina
19 Bonucci
20 Pjaca
21 Dybala
22 Asamoah
23 Dani Alves
24 Rugani
25 Neto
27 Sturaro
32 Audero (List B)
33 Evra
By Rahman Osman 
Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

