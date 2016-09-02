HFC Bank partner with GAA for 'Ghana-Tokyo-Gold' Olympic campaign

The Opening Ceremony of the much anticipated 2016 National Youth Athletics Festival has been held in Sunyani. The Festival which is partly sponsored by HFC Bank will see hundreds of young men and women from all ten regions in Ghana compete for honours in various athletic disciplines.

This year’s Festival has received much publicity due to a three-year sponsorship package from HFC Bank. The Bank and the Ghana Education Service signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in June to sponsor the National Youth Athletics Festival for the next three years with an initial amount of GH¢125,000.00.

Speaking at the Opening Ceremony, Mr. Robert Le Hunte, Managing Director of HFC Bank, used the opportunity to shed light on what he describes as “Ghana-Tokyo-Gold” (GTG) initiative. According to him, Ghana is capable of winning Gold in the next Olympics in Tokyo if we invest more in preparing and focusing our athletes for the next four years. He indicated that, “the next Olympic Games are 4 years from now.

We have four good years to prepare our athletes for it. Let it not be said again that Ghana went to the Olympics and did not even make it through the qualifying stages. We must go to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and come back with at least one Gold medal! Yes, I mean a Gold Medal! I am by this declaring what I call GTG, Ghana Tokyo Gold! This simply means Ghana is winning Gold in Tokyo 2020”.

Mr. Le Hunte reiterated HFC Bank’s commitment to youth development and used the opportunity to call on the government, sports authorities and Corporate Ghana to support the “GTG” campaign to make it a reality. He stressed that, “We can win a Gold medal in Tokyo. The past does not matter, neither does our current situation. What matters most is the future and our commitment, preparation and the necessary support to make it happen”.

It will be recalled that Ghana’s performance at the recently ended Rio 2016 Olympic Games increased calls for the need to take youth athletics seriously by paying particular attention to emerging talents at the school level.

It is expected that the National Youth Athletics Festival will be a fertile ground to identify and groom young talent who will be trained to ensure that Ghana’s fate at recent Olympic Games is turned around.

With HFC Bank’s three-year sponsorship of the Festival, many are hopeful that Tokyo 2020 will see Team Ghana not only progress from their respective heats but mount the medal podium and ensure Ghana’s place on the medal count table.

Story by Ghana/Asempa Sports/Immortal Acheampong