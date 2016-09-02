Asamoah Gyan has claimed he called off his move to Reading because the club wanted him to turn his back on Ghana.

The 30-year-old striker was close to joining Reading, but the deal fell through and it was reported that the player failed medical.

Reacting to those reports Asamoah Gyan has indicated that he rather backed out of the deal instead.

'When I heard the news of failing the Reading medical it baffled me because cameras were ready to take a shot when the deal was before me to sign," he told reporters after arriving from Dubai.

"The statement didn't come from the club's website. At the moment the club have apologised to me for the reports.

'I called off the deal when I was told not to serve my country (come for the AFCON). I wonder why the next day there were reports that I failed the medical.

'If anybody jubilates over the reports that I failed medical, then that person should wait for the next 100 years, before jubilating because I am not done. I can even quit football and decide to stay with my family and still feel comfortable.

Gyan has ruled himself out of the Black Stars encounter against Rwanda in Ghana's final Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying tie against the Amavubi's of Rwanda.

The Black Stars skipper after his unsuccessful move to Reading has returned to the UAE League to complete a loan move from Shanghai SIPG to Al Ahli.

