Ghana coach Avram Grant targets AFCON success and 2018 FIFA World Cup semis feat

Avram Grant has re-iterated his burning desire to reach the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-finals and win next year's Nations Cup finals with the Black Stars.

The Israeli is in the second year of his contract of his 18-month contract and believes he can achieve his targets.

Grant came close to winning his first major silverware when the Black Stars missed out on the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations trophy after a penalty shoot-out defeat to Ivory Coast in the final.

The former Chelsea manager has already qualified for the 2017 AFCON in Gabon and will start the World Cup qualifiers next month against Uganda at home.

"My target is to lead the first African country to make history at the world cup (reach a semi final place) and be an African Champion at the same time," he told the media on Thursday in Accra.

"The talent is in abundance and that is why I want to build a team - a strong squad and in fact, a winning team.

"Since my first defeat against Senegal in the opening match of the 2015 AFCON, we won all the games until the final."

