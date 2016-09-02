Evicted Nigeria name strong squad for 'unimportant' AFCON qualifier, Nii Lante Vanderpuye EXPOSED

Eliminated Nigeria have made nonsense of Ghana's sports minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye by naming a strong 23-man squad to face Tanzania on Saturday even though they failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana sports minister asked the GFA to name only home-based players for Saturday's dead rubber qualifier against Rwanda claiming the match was 'unimportant' as country has already for the tournament.

With the 2014 World Cup set to start just next month the Ghana FA said the game gives them the chance prepare for the start of the matches for the tournament in Russia.

Now the Head coach of Nigeria Gernot Rohr has also named his top foreign-based stars for the clash against Tanzania even though they won't be able to qualify for the competition.

Ghana minister refused to pay air tickets for the Black Stars to travel for the game which forced the players to buy their own tickets.

However, Nigeria paid to bring in players like Mikel John Obi (Chelsea), Ahmed Musa (Leicester City) and Odion Ighalo (Watford).

Rohr will be taking charge of his first official match and want to use the match to sharpen his arsenals for the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.

Nigeria are in tough Group against Cameroon, Zambia and Algeria.

Nigeria squad to face Tanzania:

Goalkeepers: Carl Ikeme (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England); Emmanuel Daniel (Enugu Rangers); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah)

Defenders: Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); William Troost-Ekong (Haugesund FC, Norway); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal); Jamiu Alimi (Kano Pillars); Abdullahi Shehu (Uniao da Madeira, Portugal); Musa Muhammed (Istanbul Basaksehir, Turkey); Elderson Echiejile (AS Monaco, France), Kingsley Madu (AS Trencin, Slovakia)

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Chelsea FC, England); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (KRC Genk, Belgium); Nosa Igiebor (Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israel)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England); Imoh Ezekiel (Al-Arabi Sporting Club, Qatar), Odion Ighalo (Watford FC, England); Brown Ideye (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Victor Osimhen (Wolfsburg FC, Germany)

