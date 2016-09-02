2017 AFCON qualifier: Agyemang Badu to captain Black Stars for Rwanda clash

Udinese ace Emmanuel Agyemang Badu will be hand the armband when Ghana play Rwanda on Saturday in Accra in the final 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The midfielder is the next in the Black Stars leadership hierarchy in the absence of substantive captain Asamoah Gyan and his deputy Andre Ayew.

Badu has played at every Nations Cup finals since debuting in Angola 2010 where a young Black Stars squad won silver- conceding late to Egypt in the final.

He recently penned a new four-year contract which will see him stay with Udinese until 2020.

