Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 2 September 2016 10:40 CET

2017 AFCON qualifier: Agyemang Badu to captain Black Stars for Rwanda clash

Udinese ace Emmanuel Agyemang Badu will be hand the armband when Ghana play Rwanda on Saturday in Accra in the final 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The midfielder is the next in the Black Stars leadership hierarchy in the absence of substantive captain Asamoah Gyan and his deputy Andre Ayew.

Badu has played at every Nations Cup finals since debuting in Angola 2010 where a young Black Stars squad won silver- conceding late to Egypt in the final.

He recently penned a new four-year contract which will see him stay with Udinese until 2020.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Two wrongs do not make a right.
By: Ruth Ogunsanwo
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img