Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has hit out at critics saying his footballing career is not heading to an end after signing for Al-Ahli Dubai in the UAE.

He joined the team on Wednesday on a season-long loan from Shanghai SIPG in the Chinese Super League.

Gyan was close to joining Reading but the deal collapsed at the last minute and some have seen his decision to go back to the UAE as a step downwards and it is the sign of a career that is about to end. The player, however, disagrees.

“For about 6 or so months, I have not been very fit but I always say that you cannot judge a player when he is not fit. When I am 100 percent fit and I am not performing, that is when you can judge me,” said Gyan in an interview with Citi Sports shortly after arriving from signing for Al-Ahli Dubai.

If I am injured and anyone wants to celebrate, wait for a hundred years because I am not done. People can do what they like but I always find a way to win. That is what it is and I am not being arrogant.”

“I just want to be fit and then, we will see what happens next. I have confidence in myself and I know what I can do when I am fit.”

Gyan admitted that he would have to do more in the UAE because of his previous exploits with Al-Ain in his first spell in the country. “The expectations will be high because of what I did four years ago.

It is a big challenge and so, I will make sure I do what I do best.” He also revealed that he would not celebrate if he should score against Al-Ain in the league.

Gyan's life as an Al-Ahli Dubai player begins on September 17 when the team plays at home against Emirates at the Al-Rashid Stadium.

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana