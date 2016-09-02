We're aiming for African trophy for Kotoko next year - Amos Frimpong

Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong has reiterated the team's commitment to winning a third major continental trophy for the club in the coming season.

During this week's 81st anniversary celebration of the club, Frimpong spoke on behalf of the players, promising to serve the team until a trophy is won.

“On behalf of the players, what we have to say is we ask you to forgive us that our performances have not been up to your expectations this season,” Amos told the media.

“So I will use this opportunity to apologize to all Kotoko supporters and to urge you to support us in prayers in the rest of the three league matches”.

“We will make sure we stay to play [at the club] and win an African trophy for Asante Kotoko”. He added.

Kotoko have won the CAF Champions League twice in 1970 and 1983. But before they win a trophy in African next season, they'd have to get a top two place in the ongoing league.

Currently, the Porcupine Warriors are third with 42 points, three behind second-placed Aduana Stars. Kotoko have two away games to Medeama and AshGold before playing WAFA at home in their final game.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Samuel Appiah