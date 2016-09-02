Dauda pledges Kotoko stay till season's end, at least

Kotoko striker Dauda Mohammed has pledged not to leave the team until the end of the season, at the very least.

The 21-year old has had a decent season, netting eight goals for the Porcupine Warriors despite injury niggles.

He has been basking in this week's late Black Stars callup by Avram Grant to replace the injured Ebenezer Assifuah in the side's last AFCON qualifier against Rwanda.

Speaking to Silva FM in an interview, Dauda quashed rumours about offers from elsewhere. It has been reported that Belgium giants Anderlect had table 450,000 USD for the Ghana U20 skipper.

“As it stands now I’m still a Kotoko player and I won’t move to Europe till the end of the season,” Dauda said. “I know nothing about the big offers and the huge amount it comes with."

Dauda is looking forward to a good experience with the Black Stars and also hopes it can be the start of more consistent call ups into the national team.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Samuel Appiah