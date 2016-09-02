Ghana coach Avram Grant hails Black Stars for sense of patriotism

Ghana coach Avram Grant has lauded his players for their sense of dedication to national duty for paying for their airfares for Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda.

Black Stars players had to buy their own air tickets to travel to face the Wasps in the final group qualifying match scheduled for Accra on Saturday.

Deputy captain Andre Ayew forked out the cash for the rest of the players who could not afford the tickets even though he is injured and not part of the squad.

The Black Stars preparations for the game have been marred by the sports minister's refusal to pay for the plane tickets of those members of the squad who are based abroad.

The players were forced to pay for their travel to come to the country after the Minister of Sports claimed that his outfit is broke.

Grant praised the positive attitude of his players, who decided to buy their own tickets home to play the game.

"I must say I am not happy with the preparations but I think the players' attitude has been positive so far," Grant told reporters on Thursday.

"I didn't like it when players were supposed to buy their own tickets for the game and we didn't know exactly when the players were supposed to report.

"Up util now the players gave their best on the pitch. You saw this week what is unbelievable. The players paid their tickets! This is not their job. I am very happy for their actions and commitment to Ghana.

"I have never seen players pay for their own tickets. It doesn't matter if they can afford it or not afford. They have shown commitment same as what they have shown on the pitch. We need to respect that. We must not take their actions for granted."

Nii Lante Vanderpuye asked the Ghana FA to use only home-based players for the match but the former Chelsea boss refused to comply, naming a squad that includes 19 foreign-based players.

Even though has already qualified for the African tournament, Ghana will host Rwanda in Accra on Saturday in a game that would prepare them for next month's World Cup qualifier.

With just one game remaining in the qualifiers, Ghana are on the top of the group with 13 points, seven ahead of second-placed Rwanda.

