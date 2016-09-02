Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 2 September 2016 08:25 CET

AFCON 2017 QUALIFIER: Injured Andre Ayew to arrive today for Rwanda clash

Injured Ghana vice-captain Andre Ayew will travel to Ghana today to support the Black Stars in their final 2017 AFCON qualifier against Rwanda on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has been ruled out of the game due to an injury.

The West Ham new boy will spend the next four months on the sidelines after picking a thigh problem during the season opener at Chelsea.

The former Swansea City star, who offered to pay the travel costs for seven Black Stars players to travel for the game on Saturday will be at the Accra sports stadium to offer his support.

Ghana have already qualified for the finals and Rwanda have been eliminated.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

