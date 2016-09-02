AFCON 2017 QUALIFIER: Kwarasey set to start ahead of Razak Brimah in Rwanda clash

Adam Kwarasey is likely to start ahead of regular goalkeeper Razak Brimah in Ghana's clash against Rwanda on Saturday, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal.

Kwarssey arrived in the country on Tuesday evening and has since been training with the Black Stars under the tutelage of goalkeeper's trainer Nassam Yakubu.

The former Portland Timbers shot stopper's work rate appears on top of his close competitors Razak Brimah and Richard Ofori and is likely to start ahead of them.

Kwarasey, was first choice for Timbers last season and helped them win the MLS title.

The Ghanaian however picked up an injury at the beginning of the new season and his replacement caught fire making his continual stay on the bench a bit uncomfortable.

In a move that benefited both parties the goalkeeper made a return to the Norwegian league and has since begun training with his new club Rossenburg.

He was first choice keeper in the African Cup of Nations in 2012 and started the first game against the United States during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil in June.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

