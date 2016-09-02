Avram Grant tells Ghana's Sports Minister to stay away from player selection

Ghana coach Avram Grant has asked the country's Sports Minister Nii Lantey Vanderpuye to stay away from player selection insisting such interference will not bring success to the side.

Citing the Black Stars excellent showing at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations where they reached the final, the Israeli manager said the respect in the freedom of him choosing his squad led to success.

Vanderpuye has been accused in many quarters of trying to influence player selection at the Black Stars ahead of Saturday's clash against Rwanda.

This came after the Minister ordered the GFA to invite only home-based players for the dead rubber Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda.

The government official says since the Black Stars have qualified for the tournament in Gabon which but Grant insists his players must prepare for the World Cup qualifiers which start next month.

The Minister's instruction to call local players came, after the head coach Avram Grant had already named his 23-man squad for the encounter.

Citing the success at the Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea last year, the former Chelsea says the sector Minister must stop interfering in the selection of players.

"At the African Cup of Nations it was like this. The players gave everything, I did the best I could, it was a great staff, and the minister and all the others gave us everything to concentrate on football," Avram Grant told a press conference on Thursday.

"This is how it needs to be. Immediately the players pay the tickets and the other people want to be coaches, maybe I will be a player," Grant added sarcastically.

The Black Stars preparations for the game have been marred by the sports minister's refusal to pay for the plane tickets of those members of the squad who are based abroad.

The players were forced to pay for their travel to come to the country after the Minister of Sports claimed that his outfit is broke.

