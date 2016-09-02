Ghana boss Avram Grant warns Sports Minister Brazil disaster could reoccur

Ghana coach Avram Grant has angrily warned the Sports Minister that the country could face the disgrace at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil if issues of the Black Stars are not sorted out quickly and permanently.

This comes just two years after the country was subjected to international disgrace when the players staged on a protest in Brazil over unpaid appearance fees from government.

The government was forced to fly $4m to Brazil in 2014 during the World Cup after its promises to the players over appearance fees were not kept.

Ghana were subjected to fresh disgrace this week after the Black Stars players had to buy their own air tickets to play Rwanda in the final AFCON group qualifying match scheduled for Accra on Saturday.

Deputy captain Andre Ayew forked out the cash for the rest of the players who could not afford the tickets even though he is injured.

The Black Stars preparations for the game have been marred by the sports minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye refusal to pay for the plane tickets of those members of the squad who are based abroad.

The players were forced to pay for their travel to come to the country after the Minister of Sports claimed that his outfit is broke.

This has angered Grant who feels there could be a repeat of Brazil 2014 if the Sports Ministry continuously fail to plan with late decisions.

'There are problems and not everything is going well because sometimes there are problems with money,' Avram Grant on Thursday.

'We don't have to wait for the last moment, we can always meet one month before to address problems, if we wait till the last minute what happened at the World Cup could happen again, I am warning, I will not let it happen but it will come again

'You remember what happened at the World Cup, it could have happened again but as I have said I will not let it because almost every time there is one issue or the other.'

Players fought management members at the 2014 World Cup after their bonuses were not paid by government with Sulley Muntari suspended as a result of that.

