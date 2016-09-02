Coach Avram Grant unhappy players paid airfares to play for Ghana

Ghana coach Avram Grant says he is gravely unhappy that his players had to pay their own airfares to play for the country in the final 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda.

Black Stars players had to buy their own air tickets to travel to face the Wasps in the final group qualifying match scheduled for Accra on Saturday.

Deputy captain Andre Ayew forked out the cash for the rest of the players who could not afford the tickets even though he is injured and not part of the squad.

The players were forced to pay for their travel to come to the country after the Minister of Sports claimed that his outfit is broke.

The Black Stars preparations for the game have been marred by the sports minister's refusal to pay for the plane tickets of those members of the squad who are based abroad.

Nii Lante Vanderpuye asked the Ghana FA to use only home-based players for the match but the former Chelsea boss refused to comply, naming a squad that includes 19 foreign-based players.

The former Chelsea believes the ministry's decision not to pay for the travel is wrong.

"I must say I am not happy with the preparations but I think the players' attitude has been positive so far," Grant told reporters on Thursday.

"I didn't like it when players were supposed to buy their own tickets for the game and we didn't know exactly when the players were supposed to report."

Even though has already qualified for the African tournament, Ghana will host Rwanda in Accra on Saturday in a game that would prepare them for next month's World Cup qualifier.

With just one game remaining in the qualifiers, Ghana are on the top of the group with 13 points, seven ahead of second-placed Rwanda.

