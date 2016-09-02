Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila stars in Al Qadsia 4-0 preseason win over Al Tadhamon

Industrious Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila was in action for Kuwaiti champions Al Qadsia as they mauled Al Tadhamon by 4-0 in their second preseason game in a week.

Rashid, 23, provided an assist for Fahad Mohammed to break the virginity on the quarter hour mark before Ahmed Alreyahi scored twice with the last goal from Faisal Ajab to seal the massive win.

The champions who are leaving no stone unturned commenced their preseason last week and have since played two matches with victories in both games.

Rashid, who was adjudged the club's best players and the best foreign player in Kuwait following his magnificent form for the champions replicated last season's form to guide his side to the massive win.

The former Asante Kotoko and Dwarfs defender joined the team last week in Dubai where they are currently having their preseason.

Sumaila was inspirational at the back for the champions and has since become the heart of the team.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

