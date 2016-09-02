By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

The recent impasse between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association has been described by many as a useless bout with no title since it is geared towards jeopardizing the football of the country with both parties losing little or nothing in the long run.

However, the recent call of the Sports Minister for the technical handlers of the Black Stars to use local players for the Rwanda clash since his outfit is cash-strapped and could not afford tickets for the foreign-based players to fly down for the game has raised a lot of questions.

Inasmuch as I agree that the Minister's posture towards the Ghana FA since assuming office earlier this year has been antagonistic, I still hold the view that it has compelled the FA to make certain dealings clear to the public to clear certain perception of corruption at the football federation.

For the Minister to say his outfit is using the little money they have to cater for the National Paralympic Team and the Black Maidens in their upcoming competitions and for that matter they don't have a specific budget for the Black Stars is misplaced but it has some positivity for the FA.

People think that the FA has money and could have afforded to shoulder the budget for once if the government is not financially strong to bear the cost.

Many have argued that the Ghana FA has many sponsors for the Black Stars and for that matter they should have been able to raise enough to take care of their bills if the Ministry has refused to handle the cost.

Listening to a radio program in Accra, one of the panelists mentioned as many as eight sponsors for the Black Stars and I was wondering why the team will still be crying out loud with regards to the minister's posture if indeed they have all those sponsors.

The person proceeded to mention Ghana National Petroleum Cooperation (GNPC), Unibank, Cheki Ghana, Rice Master, Guiness Ghana, Puma, Huawei Technologies and Blue Rose as the sponsors of the Black Stars.

I was startled because I kept asking myself that if indeed the Black Stars have all these sponsors, then how come they are unable to at least fund themselves for once when the state coffers are dry (I disagree though that the state coffers are dry)?

I decided to do a further check on the numerous sponsor enumerated and find out whether they really exist as sponsors or not.

My checks at the FA then revealed that all but three of the sponsors are still active, the rest have all exhausted their deals.

I was told that Puma (Kit Sponsors), GNPC (Headline Sponsors) and Unibank (Banking Partners) are the only running sponsors with the Black Stars and all the others have expired.

I was then wondering as to why people, including radio commentators, who should be educating and informing the public on all these issues, do not know about the current state of the sponsorship deals.

Was it because the FA did not bother to make the information available to the world or the journalists who made those comments failed to do their checks well or it was because of a diabolic motive by others not to let the public know the real state of the Black Stars sponsors?

I think this is a brilliant opportunity for the FA to let the public really understand the kind of sponsorship the Black Stars get and how they are expended.

It will shock you to know that many people out there even think that it is the government that even funds the Ghana FA hence the numerous accusations of using the tax payer's money to run their offices.

But I am of the opinion that the Ghana FA should publish, for the consumption of the public, how much monies they get from sponsors and how they spend them so that the discerning Ghanaian will really understand whether the FA is really expending tax payers money or their own internally generated funds (IGFs).

For the benefit of readers, I know the IGF sources of the FA include, but not limited to, sponsorship, grants from FIFA and CAF, percentage of gate proceeds during the Ghana Premier League matches, percentage from player transfers and fines from disciplinary cases. In all these, I do not see anything in relation to grants from the government.

So what stops the FA from educating the public on all these sources of funding and how they expend them to slaughter the 'tax payer's money' mantra for once?

Well, my inquisitorial attitude compelled me to dig deeper to find out about how the FA spend their monies and I must admit I was hugely taken aback when I chanced upon the information.

Some of the areas of expenditure by the Ghana FA which I nosed include the payment of referees in the Ghana Premier League, cost of funding the junior national teams, remuneration for workers at the FA, RFAs and staff at Prampram, allowances to the various committees at the FA, payment of utilities, and payments for seminars and courses for coaches, clubs and referees.

Well these are the ones I laid my hands on, if you also know of any, you can add.

So if indeed this is what the FA does, why is the public not aware?

Or it is because the public is not interested in what the FA does with the money but only interested in what the FA gets?

I only seek, with this write-up, to draw the attention of the FA to the fact that the public is in the dark with reference to how their activities are carried out.

It is therefore imperative that they find a way of letting the public know what they do to mitigate the perception of people in relation to their brand.

Much as I agree that the FA is a private organization and is not accountable to the public but for her members, I hold the view that the perception of corruption and the mantra of misusing tax payers' money which has swallowed the federation can only change if the public is aware of the dealings of the FA.

