Papa Owusu Ankomah: Ex-Sports Minister lashes out at Nii Lantey Vanderpuye

The Minister for Sports under the Kuffour government, Papa Owusu Ankomah has blasted Nii Lantey Vanderpuye for trying to influence player selection at the Black Stars ahead of their clash against Rwanda.

The Youth and Sports Minister instructed the GFA to invite local based players for Ghana's final Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against Rwanda since the Black Stars have qualified for the tournament in Gabon. The Minister's instruction came, after the head coach Avram Grant had already named his 23-man squad for the encounter.

Papa Owusu Ankomah has therefore chastised the sector Minister for interfering in the selection of players.

'The game is not just for playing sake. It is a competitive game which we must all take seriously.

'I don't understand why he [Nii Lante] keeps saying we don't have money and for that matter, the Ministry can't afford tickets for the players.

'This is a global competition and we must attach all the importance it deserves to it,'

The Black Stars will paly against the Amavubi's on Saturday at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium, Accra.

