Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 1 September 2016 22:40 CET

Papa Owusu Ankomah: Ex-Sports Minister lashes out at Nii Lantey Vanderpuye

The Minister for Sports under the Kuffour government, Papa Owusu Ankomah has blasted Nii Lantey Vanderpuye for trying to influence player selection at the Black Stars ahead of their clash against Rwanda.

The Youth and Sports Minister instructed the GFA to invite local based players for Ghana's final Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against Rwanda since the Black Stars have qualified for the tournament in Gabon. The Minister's instruction came, after the head coach Avram Grant had already named his 23-man squad for the encounter.

Papa Owusu Ankomah has therefore chastised the sector Minister for interfering in the selection of players.

'The game is not just for playing sake. It is a competitive game which we must all take seriously.

'I don't understand why he [Nii Lante] keeps saying we don't have money and for that matter, the Ministry can't afford tickets for the players.

'This is a global competition and we must attach all the importance it deserves to it,'

The Black Stars will paly against the Amavubi's on Saturday at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium, Accra.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

Don't allow grasshoppers in a meeting of animals
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img