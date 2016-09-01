Asamoah Gyan denies failing Reading medical

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has debunked media reports suggesting that he failed his medical with English Championship side Reading.

According to him “the reports about the failed medical were unprofessional” and “untrue”

Gyan moved straight to the UAE to sign for Al Ahli on a season-long loan from his mother club Shanghai SIPG following news that he would require eight more weeks to reach full fitness with the English Championship side.

The 30-year old who returned to Ghana on Thursday morning for the AFCON qualifier against Rwanda, noted in an interview with Joy Sports noted that he never failed his medical at Reading.

He said the deal with Reading was practically done and was moments away from signing but when the club demanded he skipped the upcoming AFCON tournament, he walked away.

Gyan added that “Reading’s demands were disrespectful so he walked away,” saying “I did not fail the medical.”

