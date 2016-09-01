Asamoah Gyan rules himself out of Ghana-Rwanda clash

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has ruled himself out of Ghana’s 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final qualifier with Rwanda on Saturday.

Gyan arrived in Accra on Thursday morning after securing a loan move to Al Ahli in the United Emirates on transfer deadline day.

The 30-year old who is part of Avram Grant’s 23-man squad for the Afcon qualifier against Rwanda in a media interaction at the Kotoka international Airport noted that he doesn’t think he will be available for selection.

“Well we would have to see but I don’t think I will be able to play because I have been travelling around in the last three days,” he said

“I will be in camp today and speak to the coach ( Avram Grant) but honestly I will be there to support the boys but don’t think I will play.”

Asamoah Gyan who has been phenomenal for the Black Stars in the last decade is Ghana’s all time top scorer with 48 goals.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu