Soccerex seminar launched in Accra

Ghana will for the first time embrace the internationally acclaimed sports workshop, Soccerex, in October next year. The official Launch of the seminar took place at the Alisa Hotel in Accra with General Manger Phil Keegan, Ghana FA president Kwasi Nyantakyi . Sports Ministers Nii Lante Vanderpuyle and Ghalca President Cudjoe Fianoo in attendance.

The Seminar will see Soccerex’s proven event model uniting senior figures from the region’s football clubs, brands, governing bodies and suppliers with international experts and business leaders for an action packed day of insight, networking and business.

The event combines a conference, exhibition and a programme of structured and social networking opportunities, with the aim of developing football and its commercial growth across West Africa. There is simply no better way to engage with the football industry in this important emerging market.

Building on a strong market understanding, developed over nine years of working in Africa, the Soccerex Ghana Seminar is your opportunity to learn from the best in the industry or even establish yourself as a thought leader in your sector by taking the opportunity to secure one of the limited speaking slots available.

The Ghana Seminar will deliver a day of conference panels, presentations and exclusive interviews looking at the core topics affecting West African football, primarily focusing on subjects such as:

â–º Player Performance

â–º Youth Development & Academies

â–º Football Governance

â–º Club management

â–º Establishing a League

â–º Commercial Partnerships

â–º Stadia and infrastructure development

â–º Social Responsibility

Soccerex events are globally renowned for delivering best-in-class networking opportunities for the football industry.

The Seminar will see this proven networking format bring together the West Africa’s senior decisions makers from football clubs, leagues, governing bodies and brands with leading suppliers and businesses interested in investing in this important emerging market. Click Link Beneath General Manager Phil Geegan speak about preparation for the event next month

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/George Addo Jnr