Kudjoe Fianoo: GHALCA Chairman rates Kotoko as the best in Ghana

Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) , Kudjoe Fianoo has settled the score between Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak as to the outfit that is the greatest in Ghana, stating the Kumasi giants are the best on the domestic scene.

Asante Kotoko and Hearts are obviously the clubs the command the largest following in Ghana and these sides have chalked more successes than any other clubs-Asante Kotoko have won 23 league title, eight FA Cups and two CAF Champions League titles, while Hearts of Oak have 20 league title, 10 FA Cups,one CAF Champions League title and one CAF Confederation Cup title.

According to Kudjoe Fianoo, he never knew Hearts of Oak existed until in 1969 when he moved to Tema, but the successes chalked by Kotoko made them a household name at Keta, where he grew up as a boy.

"Kotoko is the best club in Ghana, followed by Hearts of Oak, whereas we AshGold have prided ourselves as the third force in Ghana football. When we even go for sponsorship they ask us do we have about 200,0000 supporters to help advertise our products to them? It is a high time Kotoko people reaccessed the way they value the club.

"When I was at Keta the only name I heard when you tune in your radio set was champion club Asante Kotoko. I never knew Hearts and Olympics existed until I moved to Tema in 1969," he said this at a ceremony to mark Kotoko's 81st anniversary on Wednesday in Kumasi.

Kudjoe Fianoo, the GHALCA Chairman, also doubles as the Chief Executive of Ashanti Gold.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh