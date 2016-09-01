Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 1 September 2016 21:10 CET

Avram Grant: Black Stars coach not happy with preparation for Rwanda tie

Black Stars coach, Avram Grant has stated that he is not pleased with the preparation of the Senior Male National Football Team of Ghana towards the final hurdle of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda.

The Black Stars players had to foot their airfares after the Ministry stated they were cash-strapped, so can't afford their travelling expenses for the clash.

"I must say I am not happy with the preparations but I think the players' attitude has been positive so far," Grant said in a presser.

"I didn't like it when players were supposed to buy their own tickets for the game and we didn't know exactly when the players were supposed to report."

Ghana will face Rwanda on Saturday at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium, Accra before they engage Russia in an international friendly on Saturday.

The Black Stars have already booked a place to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Gabon next year.

