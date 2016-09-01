Jeffrey Schlupp is one of Leicester City players who have opted for a colour change of his BMW i8 which was handed the squad for winning the English Premier League.

There rumours that some of the Foxes players found it difficult to spot which was theirs in the training ground car park.

All 19 motors given out for winning the Premier League were the same royal blue hue.

Schlupp's was the first to undergo the transformation.

The work is being carried out by AC13 Premier which specialises in personalizing motors for professional footballers.

"Wes Morgan is one of our best customers and he contacted us about the option of changing the colour of his car and he was followed by Jeff Schlupp and the others," Andy Cole, business partner of AC13 Premier, said.

"I have not heard the story that they could not choose which one was theirs at the training ground.

"But footballers like to have a distinctive look for their motors.

"One of our customers changed the colour of his vehicle six times!"

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com