Sports News | 1 September 2016 19:40 CET

British High Commissioner gives Christian Atsu thumps up over Newcastle United

British High Commissioner to Ghana Jon Benjamin is backing Christian Atsu to do well at Newcastle United.

The Ghana international has joined the Magpies a season long loan deal from Chelsea to championship side Newcastle United.

Atsu joined Chelsea from Porto three years ago and has had loan spells at Bournemouth, Everton, Vitesse Arnhem and Malaga.

The 24-year-old has not made a competitive first-team appearance for Chelsea.

Congrats & good luck to my friend @ChristianAtsu20 on joining @NUFC : here's to the Magpies' quick return to the EPL pic.twitter.com/7JY8pU9mHm

— Jon Benjamin (@JonBenjamin19) August 31, 2016

Sports News

