Marseille's £11 million could not secure Jordan Ayew from Aston Villa

Olympique Marseille failed to land Jordan Ayew on transfer deadline day with an £11 million offer.

Les Phoceens wanted to bring the Ghana international to the Stade Velodrome but his club Aston Villa refused to sell.

Villa owner, Dr Tony Xia had already stated on Twitter that Ayew would not be allowed to leave because he is crucial to their hopes of returning to the English Premier League at a canter.

