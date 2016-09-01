Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 1 September 2016 19:40 CET

Marseille's £11 million could not secure Jordan Ayew from Aston Villa

Olympique Marseille failed to land Jordan Ayew on transfer deadline day with an £11 million offer.

Les Phoceens wanted to bring the Ghana international to the Stade Velodrome but his club Aston Villa refused to sell.

Villa owner, Dr Tony Xia had already stated on Twitter that Ayew would not be allowed to leave because he is crucial to their hopes of returning to the English Premier League at a canter.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

The essence of Christianity is humility and reasonability
By: Francis Tawiah --
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img