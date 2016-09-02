World Hockey League R1 Fixtures

All is set for the World Hockey League Round One Series between four countries in Africa from Friday September 9 to 11 at the Theodocia Okoe National Hockey Pitch in Accra.

The competition is categories for Men and Women from Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria and Ghana the host nation.

On Friday at 1pm, the women take start with proceedings when Kenya takes on Nigeria at 3.15pm. in the second women’s game, Ghana will meet Namibia at 5.30pm. The first male game is between Kenya and Nigeria. At 7.45pm another male game comes up between Ghana and Namibia.

On Saturday at 1pm, the ladies game will come off between Namibia and Nigeria. At 3.15pm, Kenya female team will face their Ghanaian counterparts, then at 5.30pm, Nigeria meets Namibia in a male game. At 7.45pm in the evening, Ghana will play Kenya in a must watch match as the Kenyans have promised to give the hosts a game of their lives.

The World Hockey League Round One continues on Sunday September 11 in the morning at 9 15am with a women’s game between Namibia and Kenya.

At 11.30am, Ghana will face Nigeria in a tough female encounter before Kenya vs Namibia at 1.45pm in a male game. The last match of the pairing is at 4pm between Nigeria vs Ghana in a male game.

The event in Ghana is sponsored by Vodafone, Accra Brewery Ltd and other companies.