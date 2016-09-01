2017 AFCON qualifier: Ghana coach moans about preparations for Rwanda clash

Ghana coach Avram Grant has lamented about his side's grim preparation to face Rwanda on Saturday in Accra in the final 2017 AFCON qualifier.

Invited foreign-based players had to buy their own air tickets after the Sports Ministry claimed it was cash-strapped.

The sector minister was insisting on Grant to use home-based players for the qualifier since qualification was already guaranteed but that was shot down.

The Black Stars started training on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium, venue for the match, but non-residential.

Grant is not enthused about the way things have gone but praised his players for their positive mentality.

"I must say I am not happy with the preparations but I think the players attitude has been positive so far," the Israeli told the press on Thursday afternoon.

"I didn't like it when players were supposed to buy their own tickets for the game and we didn't know exactly when the players were supposed to report."

