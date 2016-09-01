Amanda Acquah and Jordan Ayew: 16 sex scandals involving football players

Footballers have always been known to deliver when it comes to sex scandals. Whether it's cheating, making raunchy videos, being caught in compromising positions or airing out their weird fetishes, the drama never ceases. However, some acts have been rather unsavoury and deserve universal condemnation. The subsequent fallout after the scandals has varied depending on both the player and the crime committed. Some players usually go back to normal after the buzz dies but some haven't been able to recover their previous reputation and probably never will. While some on pitch behaviour may eventually be excused, sex scandals rarely are, so if a player gets caught up in one they're always remembered for it irregardless of their performance on the pitch. Here are the times footballers made the headlines for their salacious exploits. 16. DWIGHT YORKE/MARK BOSNICH

play

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh