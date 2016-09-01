Asamoah Gyan: "I am not done with football"

Ghana international, Asamoah Gyan has stated that he will bounce back to his very best with time.

The 30-year-striker completed a loan move from Shanghai SIPG to Al Ahli in the UAE League on Wednesday.

And after joining his Black Stars teammates, Gyan has sent a message to his critics that he will hit top form very soon.

'For about 6 or so months, I have not been very fit but I always say that you cannot judge a player when he is not fit.

When I am 100 percent fit and I am not performing, that is when you can judge me', said Gyan in an interview with Citi Sports.

If I am injured and anyone wants to celebrate, wait for a hundred years because I am not done. People can do what they like but I always find a way to win. That is what it is and I am not being arrogant.'

'I just want to be fit and then, we will see what happens next. I have confidence in myself and I know what I can do when I am fit.'

It would be recalled Asamoah Gyan was in the news for the wrong reason for failing his Reading medical on Tuesday before he sealed a move to Al Ahli the following day.

