Benitez assured Atsu of playing time before Ghana star agreed Magpies move

Black Stars winger Christian Atsu says he's thrilled to have joined Newcastle United, but he was given a guarantee before completing the loan doan.

The 24-year old joined the Magpies on a season long deal from Chelsea on transfer deadline day, Wednesday.

Joy Sports understands that the player had talks with coach Rafa Benitez, who gave him a guarantee that he would be an integral part of his plans.

Sources say the Ghanaian does NOT have the agreement stated explicitly in his contract, but the Magpies boss has a verbal commitment to give Atsu more than half of the 46 league games the team will play this season.

Atsu, who has found it difficult to break into his parent club, Chelsea, since joining two seasons ago from Porto is elated to have made it to the huge north-east English side.

"I'm very happy to be at Newcastle. It's a very big club. They have good facilities and I think Newcastle have one of the best coaches in the world."

"St. James' Park is a fantastic stadium with 50,000 fans; the fans here really love football so much and I can't wait to play at this stadium in front of the fans."

His new coach has assured the former Everton, Bournemouth and Malaga loanee that his deal will become permanent should he impress. And Rafa will hope the fleet-footed star's unsuccessful loan spells since joining the Blues ends with this stint.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Derrick Elorm Adzokpa & Gary Al-Smith