Football Transfer: Loan Ranger Atsu needs to let us believe the hype again

It is fair to say deadline day drama brought some deadly but timely reminders for some of Ghana's most marquee names .

As we got immersed in the drama of the final day of the transfer window and kept refreshing our twitter feeds every other second, there would have been a few anxious Ghanaian players and many Ghanaian football fans trying to make sense of some of the activity involving Ghanaian players.

What does it mean for their careers, how does it impact on the national team, is that move a step down and what does this say about the career has been one of those asked questions. They are vital questions too.

It is fair to say many of the transfers involving Ghanaian players have provided telling signs of where the career is heading. It was unusually quiet on the fronts of veterans Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari. In many ways it is a sign that the career has taken the home straight into the finish line.

Christian Atsu joined Chelsea in 2013.



