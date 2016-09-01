Delhi Dynamos coach Gianluca Zambrotta hails new signing David Addy

Delhi Dynamos head coach Gianluca Zambrotta believes new signing David Addy has the qualities and experience to boost his side.

Addy, 26, signed for The Lions on Thursday in a mouth-watering deal for just one season.

The 2009 U20 World Cup winning defender has started training with the club in England where they are on pre season.

He has previously played for Randers (Denmark), Portuguese trio FC Porto, Academia and Vitoria Guimaraes and Panaitolikos of Greece.

Zambrotta expects Addy to give his side a facelift.

"David is a strong defender with great natural talent who will add power to our defense," the Italian said.

"He has spent time in Africa and Europe, and also holds great experience having played in the Europa League."

