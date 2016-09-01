Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 1 September 2016 17:25 CET

Delhi Dynamos coach Gianluca Zambrotta hails new signing David Addy

Delhi Dynamos head coach Gianluca Zambrotta believes new signing David Addy has the qualities and experience to boost his side.

Addy, 26, signed for The Lions on Thursday in a mouth-watering deal for just one season.

The 2009 U20 World Cup winning defender has started training with the club in England where they are on pre season.

He has previously played for Randers (Denmark), Portuguese trio FC Porto, Academia and Vitoria Guimaraes and Panaitolikos of Greece.

Zambrotta expects Addy to give his side a facelift.

"David is a strong defender with great natural talent who will add power to our defense," the Italian said.

"He has spent time in Africa and Europe, and also holds great experience having played in the Europa League."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Life is binary,zeros and one's and there are only two things keeping this together,fear and loyalty.
By: Rahinatu Alhassan
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img