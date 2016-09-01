2017 AFCON Qualifier: Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan rules himself out of Rwanda clash

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has ruled himself out of the final Africa Cup of nations qualifier against Rwanda on Saturday.



Gyan, Black Stars top scorer with 48 goals, arrived in the country on Thursday morning after completing his loan switch to the United Arab Emirates, signing for Al Ahli.

The 30-year old told claims he lacks match fitness as a result of traveling around in the past three days in search of a club and will probably sit out of the encounter.

'Well we would have to see but I don't think I will be able to play because I have been travelling around in the last three days,' he said

'I will be in camp today and speak to the coach ( Avram Grant) but honestly I will be there to support the boys but don't think I will play.'

The match will take place at the Accra sports stadium with the Black Stars already qualified.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com