David Addy: Ghana defender seals deal with Indian side

The Ghanaian left back, David Addy has joined Indian Super League side, Delhi Dynamos.

The-26-year-old defender moved to India after terminating his contract with Belgian side Waaslan Beveren last season.

David Addy has played for clubs like Randers in Denmark and three Portuguese outfits- FC Porto, Academia and Vitoria Guimaraes and Panaitolikos of Greece.

He was part of the Black Satellites team that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2009 and has also played for the Black Stars.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh