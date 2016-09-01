Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 1 September 2016 16:40 CET

David Addy: Ghana defender seals deal with Indian side

The Ghanaian left back, David Addy has joined Indian Super League side, Delhi Dynamos.

The-26-year-old defender moved to India after terminating his contract with Belgian side Waaslan Beveren last season.

David Addy has played for clubs like Randers in Denmark and three Portuguese outfits- FC Porto, Academia and Vitoria Guimaraes and Panaitolikos of Greece.

He was part of the Black Satellites team that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2009 and has also played for the Black Stars.

