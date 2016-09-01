Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
1 September 2016

AFCON 2017: Asamoah Gyan to miss Rwanda clash?

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is likely to miss the team's final AFCON qualifier against the Amavubees of Rwanda on September 3.

Gyan who completed a transfer to Al Ahli Dubai on the final day of the transfer window arrived in Accra on Thursday to join up with the rest of his team mates. The striker it seems wants to take his time to recover from his exertions before departing with the team for a friendly against Russia on Tuesday, September 6. READ ALSO:  Black Stars: All the pictures from Wednesday's training ahead of the Rwanda game

The truth ia obvious but it is the most difficult to find
By: Adwoa Ayamba
