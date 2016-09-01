Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Asamoah Gyan mocks his critics, says he is not finished yet

Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has hit out at critics saying his footballing career is not heading to an end after signing for Al-Ahli Dubai in the UAE.

'For about 6 or so months, I have not been very fit but I always say that you cannot judge a player when he is not fit.

When I am 100 percent fit and I am not performing, that is when you can judge me', said Gyan in an interview with Citi Sports shortly after arriving from signing for Al-Ahli Dubai.

If I am injured and anyone wants to celebrate, wait for a hundred years because I am not done. People can do what they like but I always find a way to win. That is what it is and I am not being arrogant.'

'I just want to be fit and then, we will see what happens next. I have confidence in myself and I know what I can do when I am fit.'

Gyan speaking to journalists after his arrival in Ghana after signing for Al-Ahli Dubai.

The 30-year-old is now expected to lead Ghana out when they take on the Amavubi of Rwanda on the 3rd of September in their final AFCON qualifiers.

