Arhinful chides Hearts management, urges them to sit up

Former Ghana international Augustine Arhinful has called on the management of Hearts of Oak to sit up and take better decisions that will benefit the club.

The Phobians are in shallow waters again after having to ditch Sergio Traguil and replacing him with Yaw Preko as interim head coach. Should the former striker be made substantive head, it will Hearts' third coaching appointment this season.

It's suddenly such a long time since the season started brilliantly for them under Japanese-American tactician Kenichi Yatshuhatshi, but the performance of the club has sunk since the appointment of Traguil.

“My question is that why wouldn’t Yaw Preko succeed? The truth is that Hearts of Oak always have problems with coaches and when they brought in Sergio Traguil after the exit of Kenichi I heard the general manager saying that he is the best and now they have demoted him to the youth level,” Arhinful told Asempa Sports.

“It clearly shows that the club don’t know what they are doing and it has proven to the supporters of the club that the management of the club have failed. There is no doubt that Hearts of Oak are big club but they should sit down and plan because when you look at the players that play for the club, it tells you that they are failing to plan."

He continued, “Now, Yaw Preko becomes the third coach they have appointed in a season and I am praying that he succeed."

"I know for the fact that, every Monday the coach have to meet the technical team but during that meeting, you don’t give directions to the coach as to what to do because if this happens there is always uneasiness within the club and I don’t think they did to Jones Attuquayefio so I will say that they should allow Yaw Preko to work as they have appointed him as the coach of the club.”

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Samuel Appiah