Hearts of Oak: Yaw Preko calls for patience among fans

Yaw Preko has called for patience among the teeming fans of Hearts of Oak as he takes interim charge as the club's head coach.

Preko was elevated onTuesday from his assistant role following the club's decision to demote Sergio Traguil to the club's junior team over poor performance.

The Phobians quest of ending their league title drought suffered a major setback after going down 3-1 at Bechem United last Sunday. Hearts of Oak are six points behind the league leaders Wa All Stars in the Ghana Premier League.

'They should be patient. I understand their feelings,' Preko told Accra-based Class FM.

'You get frustrated when there is a trophy and, like in a penalty shootout in a cup final, just go and put the ball at the back of the net for your team and it does not go your way. This is part of football and I know how they feel and I have been there before.'

Hearts of Oak will host Ebusua Dwarfs at the Accra Sports Stadium after the international break.

